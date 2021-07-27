SAN FRANCISCO — Focus group participants are needed to provide community feedback for a local independent developer working on a safety map app for the AAPI community for reporting incidents of anti-Asian hate and harassment.

An in-person focus group will be held at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown, on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fill out the focus group screening questionnaire online: http://bit.ly/aapisafetymap

Selected respondents to the group screening questionnaire will meet with the app developer to provide input on the app concept and functionality. All information you provide is voluntarily given and will not be shared with third parties.

For more information, email aapisafetymap@gmail.com or Haruka Roudebush, JCCCNC senior programs manager, at hroudebush@jcccnc.org.