David Nobuo Ito, 79 years old, Calif-born, resident of West Covina, passed away on July 17, 2021, just 2 days shy of his 80th birthday. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday. July 31, at The Hanes Center in Covina at 1:00 p.m. David is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Brian and Tom (Mireya); brother, Kaoru “Kub”; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Susumu.