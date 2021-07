Emma Mineko Nakaoki, 100, Gardena-born Nisei and resident of Torrance, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Kenneth) Kawakami, Linda (Alan) Ishibashi and Carol (Dr. Richard) Tanizawa; grandchildren, Colin and Bryan (Crystal Taylor) Kawakami, Darren (Jackie) Ishibashi, Shari (Brian) Hunter, and Randy Tanizawa; great-grandchildren, Jayden Kawakami, Caliyah Hunter, and Kailey Ishibashi; step-great-grandchild, Ralph Hernandez-Taylor. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Katherine Nakaoki, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Tom.

Family services were held at Fukui Mortuary on Friday, July 16.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441