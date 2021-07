Irene and Shinji Nakagawa of Sierra Madre embarked on a fishing excursion in Kodiak, Alaska earlier this month, with handsome results. Irene reeled in this 48-pound halibut aboard a vessel owned by family friend Chasez (left). Irene is also a co-chair of the Kokoro Craft Show held annually at the Japanese American National Museum, which will be held as a virtual event again this year.