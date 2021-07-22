(House of Suntory)

House of Suntory has organized a Highball Crawl with the Little Tokyo community on Friday, July 23, pulling in three iconic institutions – Far Bar, Sake Dojo, and Wolf & Crane – as a way to bring the community together, while helping to bring business visibility to restaurants and bars that lie at the heart of the community.

Each participating location will be serving up their unique take on the classic highball cocktail, an iconic drink largely popularized by the Suntory brand.

Far Bar, 347 E. First St., is serving the Toki Highball on draft, using its special highball machine. Hours; 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sake Dojo, 333 E. First St., is serving a sushi pairing with Haku, Roku, and Toki Highballs. Hours: 4-11 p.m.

Wolf & Crane, 366 E. Second St., is serving a Hibiki Harmony Highball. Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.