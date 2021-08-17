Dennis Hayashi, a short-time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on August 7 at the age of 65. He was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1974. He was a kind soul who touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his mother Marion Fumiko Hayashi; brothers Dale, Dan (Cynthia Herrera), Joey; sister Lynne Hayashi. He was an uncle to Chasen (Jenny), Janey and Joey Jr. A great-uncle to Nathan and Bradyn. He is predeceased by his father, Shiunro Hayashi.

An outdoor service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary. The family is requesting that only our vaccinated friends and family attend. Masks will be provided for this socially-distanced ceremony.

Casual, comfortable attire is recommended.

