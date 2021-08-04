SAN FRANCISCO — The 47th annual Nihonmachi Street Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug.7-8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peace Plaza and Post Street between Webster and Laguna streets in San Francisco Japantown.
This year’s festival will feature:
• COVID testing and COVID vaccination
• Live music and community group dancing
• Asian artisans
• Nonprofit info tables
• Children’s Craft Area
• Sounds of Thunder Car Show
• Closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics
For more information: www.nihonmachistreetfair.org