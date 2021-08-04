SAN FRANCISCO — The 47th annual Nihonmachi Street Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug.7-8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peace Plaza and Post Street between Webster and Laguna streets in San Francisco Japantown.

This year’s festival will feature:

• COVID testing and COVID vaccination

• Live music and community group dancing

• Asian artisans

• Nonprofit info tables

• Children’s Craft Area

• Sounds of Thunder Car Show

• Closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics

For more information: www.nihonmachistreetfair.org