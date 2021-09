Fusako Miyamura, age 104, passed away on August 25, 2021.

Beloved mother of Fusaye Helen Miyamura and Janet Lee; grandmother of Sharon (David) Miyako; great-grandmother of Hannah Miyako; sister of Tamiko Kobayashi and Jimmy Nitao; she is also survived by many other relatives.

Private gravesite services were held on September 2 at Rose Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. James Miyabe of Venice Free Methodist Church.

