Helen Nagaro, a Sacramento, Calif.-born resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021 at the age of 97.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Dennis) Silva of California; sisters, Anna Ohmura and Josephine Morikawa; grandsons, Sean, Luis and Francisco Licea; nieces, Pauline (Tom) Nishi and Sylvia Gambo-Morikawa; nephew, Jimmy Morikawa.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

