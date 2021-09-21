January 30, 1946 – September 7, 2021

Kiyoko Natori Hiller, 75-year-old, Kochi-ken Japan-born, resident of Encino peacefully passed away at her daughter’s residence on September 7. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Simon Hiller; sons, Sean Hiller, Brett Hoebel; daughters, Julie Romero, Ellen Hisako Hiller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other relatives.

Funeral service was held at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rimban William Briones Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

