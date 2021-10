Eileen Eiko Taji, 95-year-old, Tokyo, Japan-born Issei, passed away on September 10, 2021 in Lomita. She is survived by her children, Kathleen and Christopher (Shelley) Taji; granddaughter, Lauren (Patrick) Chan; also survived by many other relatives in Japan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449