SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 17, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We’re celebrating Filipino American History Month with Eriette Atanante (pictured), a Filipina American actress bringing her talents to Landmark Musical Theatre’s current production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

We highlight the work of another Filipina American, Dr. Robyn Rodriguez (pictured). She is the former chair of the Asian American Studies Department at UC Davis offering her learning programs to the masses through the Bulosan Center for Filipino Studies. Hear about her critical work in the field of ethnic studies and how she’s working to bring more awareness to the contributions of Filipino Americans.

We tell you about a free photo show in the Presidio. My Park Moment. See hundreds of pictures on display at the outdoor photo show for free.

Plus a performance by Bay Area rap artist Ruby Ibarra.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).