WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Friday after the House passed the Build Back Better Act.

“Today, the House passed a milestone achievement for our kids, our grandkids, and all American families. This monumental piece of legislation makes once-in-a-generation progress for the American people by delivering a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable economy for generations to come.

“By passing the Build Back Better Act, we are unleashing the potential of American workers and families by giving them the tools they need to succeed. I fought hard to include several provisions that will make meaningful improvements for the lives of Sacramentans. I worked to ensure it makes historic investments to expand access to quality home-based services and care for millions of older adults and people with disabilities. I fought for robust funding to lower carbon emissions, combat the climate crisis, and provide clean air for all. I also advocated for investments in American families by expanding the Child Tax Credit and slashing child care costs.

“This legislation delivers on our promise to build our economy back better and ensure that all can share in the benefits. We are providing real solutions to build a more prosperous future. I now urge my colleagues in the Senate to act with the urgency the American people deserve.”

The Build Back Better Act includes several provisions that Matsui fought for that will:

Lower Drug Prices and Out-Of-Pocket Medication Costs

• Medicare will now be able to negotiate prices for specific high-cost prescription drugs. This will include drugs seniors get at the pharmacy counter (through Medicare Part D) and drugs that are administered in a doctor’s office (through Medicare Part B). Ensures seniors and people with disabilities never pay more than $2,000 a year for their drugs under Medicare Part D.

• Lowers insulin prices so that Americans with diabetes don’t pay more than $35 per month for their insulin.

Make Health Care More Accessible and Affordable for All Families

• Lowers the cost of coverage by reinvesting in Affordable Care programs that reduce and deductibles for all Americans.

• Expands Medicare coverage to include comprehensive hearing benefits.

• Permanently funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that provides access to care to millions of low-income children.

• Includes Matsui’s Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act to expand the establishment of community behavioral health clinics to every state.

Fight the Climate Crisis

• Expands tax credits to invest in the clean energy transition and reduce electricity costs for low- and middle-class families.

• Includes the Clean Energy for All Homes Act, led by Matsui and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), to expand a tax credit to low and medium-income homeowners who install solar panels in their homes.

• Invests in zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure to support the development of an EV charging network and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

Keep Communities Connected

• Invests in the Emergency Connectivity Fund to ensure that students, school staff, and library patrons have Internet connectivity and devices at locations other than a school or library.

• Funds the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which helps Americans pay for phone and Internet service.

Invest in Families by Making Child Care and Elder Care More Accessible

• Establishes a universal and permanent four-week paid family and medical leave program.

• Provides free, high-quality preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.

• Extends the enhanced Child Tax Credit that was included in the American Rescue Plan for one year for more than 35 million American families.

Build a Stronger Economy

• Establishes an incentive for manufacturers of semiconductors to strengthen supply chains and create good-paying jobs.

• Creates a Civilian Climate Corps that will conserve public lands, bolster community resilience, and address the changing climate.

Grow and Protect Communities

• Supports the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of more than 1 million affordable homes, boosting housing supply and reducing price pressures for renters and homeowners.

• Funds CDC programs to support public health interventions that reduce community violence and trauma.