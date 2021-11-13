SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We catch up with Nitu Chandra (pictured), taekwondo champion and star of the new movie “Never Back Down: Revolt.” Nitu tells us why she started acting and how she brought together her unique skills for her role in the latest instalment of the popular “Never Back Down” series of martial arts films.

We continue our series addressing hunger in the Bay Area. We talk to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and one of its key partners, J-Sei – a community nutrition program in the East Bay with Nikkei values.

Plus a performance by singer Tenelle.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. PST on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. PST on COZI TV (Comcast 186).