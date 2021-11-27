SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Asian Americans in the Arts: We talk to singer and actor Angelo Soriano (pictured), who is performing more than 10 roles as a “swing” in Disney on Broadway’s “Aladdin.” He talks returning to in-person performances and performs a Filipino rendition of “Aladdin’s” “A Whole New World” in Tagalog.

A different kind of theatre showcase premieres in San Francisco: “Manang Is Deity.” A performance combining dance and multimedia highlighting Filipinx immigrant stories in the Bay Area.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area granted the wish of a Bay Area girl battling a critical illness who wanted to meet Moana, a Pacific Islander Disney princess. This Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, learn about ways to support Make-A-Wish by texting WISH to 91999.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. PT on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. PT on COZI TV (Comcast 186).