Kennedy High School held its annual season-end football banquet on Dec. 10 at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, and among those receiving honors was senior Cody Masumiya.

The 5’9” running back was named to the Empire League’s First Team, the All-Academic Team, and received the award as the Max Preps Offensive Player of the Year.

Masumiya scored eight touchdowns in nine games for Kennedy this season, running for a whopping 980 yards on 143 carries, including a 142-yard performance in the victory over Crean Lutheran on Oct. 8. He also had 12 pass receptions for 44 yards on the season.

Photo courtesy Meiko Masumiya