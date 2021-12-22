A private funeral service for Koji Shida, 97-year-old, Veteran of WWII, Pasadena, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on December 5, 2021 in Monterey Park, was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Kory Quon from Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Kimiko Shida; children, Joanne (Phil Tokeshi) Shida-Tokeshi and Kevin Shida; grandchildren, Ryan Tokeshi and Jenna (Matt) Tokeshi-Nitta; sister, Kay Tsukuno; nephews, Gary and Paul Tsukuno; niece, Laurie Tsukuno; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449