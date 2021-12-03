SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 5, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

New York Times bestselling author Abigail Hing Wen (pictured) returns to the show. Ahead of the release of her second book, “Loveboat Reunion,” in January, she talks movie adaptations and future stories.

Bay Area and New York actor Moses Villarama (pictured) joins us to talk about playing George Bailey in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “It’s a Wondereful Life.” Hear about all the creative twists in this modern adaptation of the film.

Plus a performance by Crazy Feet Fusion.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).