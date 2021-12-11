SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 12, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa (pictured):

It’s time for some holiday magic with our favorite father-son magicians Daniel and James Chan (pictured). Don’t miss separate performances by both “The Millionaires’ Mentalist” and James – juggler and magician plus a conversation where they tell us how their magic shows have evolved during the pandemic.

“Asian Pacific America” celebrates a South Bay high school student who received a perfect score on the AP Test for computer science. Hear about Steven Luo’s rare achievement and what he likes to do when he’s not in school.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV.