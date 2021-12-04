Kumi Tamura scored a team-high 22 points and had four rebounds with an assist. (SLC Athletics)

SLC Athletics/Rafu Reports

The Sarah Lawrence College women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Purchase College was postponed, with a make-up date yet to be announced.

The post from the Sarah Lawrence team’s Twitter account did not give a reason for the postponement.

In the Gryphons’ previous game Nov. 23 at St. Joseph’s College of Long Island, Kumi Tamura dropped a career-high 22 points in a losing effort, as Sarah Lawrence fell to the Golden Eagles 95-53.

Kendall Haymore was the other Gryphon to finish in double figures. The sophomore put up 10 points and five rebounds. Camryn Davis notched 10 rebounds, going along with four points and three assists. Madelisia Valoaga recorded six points off the bench for the second straight contest.

The Golden Eagles built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, going up 21-11 with just over two minutes remaining. The margin grew to 13 heading into the second.

SJLI increased its advantage to 29 in the third quarter, carrying the edge until the final whistle. Sarah Lawrence created 14 second-chance points and allowed just three second-chance points to the Golden Eagles.

Tamura, a graduate of Marlborough School in L.A., is in her first season at Sarah Lawrence.

The Gryphons also feature former Harvard-Westlake star Kimiko Katzaroff.