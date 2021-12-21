July 25, 1930 – November 8, 2021

Takeo Kumagawa, 91-year-old, Brawley-born, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Dignity Health California Hospital on November 8. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sachi Kumagawa. He is survived by his loving family: sons, Gregory Scott, and Jeffrey Guy Kumagawa; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral and interment service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Clifford Ishigaki officiating.

