SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

“Asian Pacific America” kicks off its first show of the year with Alan Muraoka (pictured) from the iconic children’s television show “Sesame Street.” The Japanese American actor and director tells us about his character and its influence on generations and the introduction of the first AAPI Muppet, Ji-Young.

We highlight the achievement of an Evergreen Valley High School student who earned a rare perfect score on the AP Exam for computer science.

Plus a performance by an all-AAPI cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers directed by Muraoka, called “I Am Here.”

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. PT on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. PT on COZI TV (Comcast 186).