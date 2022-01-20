Mitakeumi is shoved out to his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament by maegashira Hokutofuji on Tuesday. (Kyodo Photo)

KYODO NEWS SERVICE

TOKYO – Sekiwake Mitakeumi suffered his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament against No. 4 maegashira Hokutofuji on Tuesday, allowing yokozuna Terunofuji to regain a share of the lead.

Mitakeumi and Terunofuji are tied atop the leaderboard at 9-1 after sumo’s lone grand champion took care of business against No. 5 Onosho in the closing bout of Day 10 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Chasing his third top-division championship, and first since September 2019, sole overnight leader Mitakeumi could not assert himself against former komusubi Hokutofuji, a troublesome opponent who had won 10 of their 22 previous battles.

Hokutofuji (4-6) was on top from the opening clash, knocking Mitakeumi back and preventing him setting his feet en route to the push-out victory.

Winner of six grand tournaments, including the past two, Terunofuji conserved energy with a comfortable win by force-out.

Unable to make a dent with his thrusting attack, Ono­sho (6-4) ill-advisedly attempted to pull Terunofuji, handing the powerfully built yokozuna the opening to gain a grip and quickly hoist the maegashira over the edge.

Struggling ozeki Shodai (4-6) continued to look out of sorts at the 15-day tournament, losing to sekiwake Takanosho (6-4) by force-out.

The ozeki opened with a lackluster charge and had no response as Takanosho wrapped him up and bundled him out for a second straight defeat.

“Of course he is the ozeki, but maybe he isn’t going as well (as usual),” Takanosho said. “But I was still happy to beat him.”

No. 6 Abi and No. 7 Takarafuji both chalked up victories and are one win off the pace at 8-2.

Former komusubi Abi pushed out No. 4 Okinoumi (2-8) to secure his second straight winning record.