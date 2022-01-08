KYODO NEWS SERVICE

Japan’s Naomi Osaka plays a shot during her women’s singles quarterfinal match against Germany’s Andrea Petkovic at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 7. (Kyodo Photo)

MELBOURNE — Japanese top seed Naomi Osaka reached the women’s singles semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Friday, continuing to enjoy her return to competitive action after beating Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5.

Osaka represented Japan at the Tokyo Games last summer but lost in the third round and exited the U.S. Open in September at the same stage before announcing she was taking a break.

Osaka, playing in a tournament for the first time since, will face 31st-ranked Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the warm-up event for the Australian Open, to be played also at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17-30.

Osaka won her first Australian Open title in 2019 before she claimed another last year.

Japan’s Misaki Doi reached the last four at the Adelaide International 1, meanwhile, overcoming Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5).