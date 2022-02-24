POMONA — The Michi and Walter Weglyn Endowed Chair of Multicultural Studies presents Cal Poly Pomona Day of Remembrance on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 12 p.m. PST.

Frank Abe

On the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which put 120,000 Japanese Americans into concentration camps — including one in Pomona — join Frank Abe, co-author of the new graphic novel “We Hereby Refuse: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration.”

He will describe how he drew extensively from the groundbreaking research of Michi Weglyn, author of “Years of Infamy,” and make the connections between a history of systemic exclusion and racism and a resurgence of anti-Asian violence today.

Hosted by Weglyn Endowed Chair Director Dr. Mary Kunmi You Danico. Co-sponsored by the Sociology Department.

Register for link here: https://cppdayofremembrance.eventbrite.com

For more information, email weglyn@cpp.edu.