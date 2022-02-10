Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura star in “Drive My Car.”

KYODO and RAFU STAFF REPORTS

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film “Drive My Car” was nominated Tuesday in four categories including best picture for the 94th Academy Awards, becoming the first Japanese film to land the prestigious Oscar nomination.

The adaptation of a short story by Japanese author Haruki Murakami was also nominated for best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature.

The brooding three-hour-long film centers on a widower who faces his grief and finds solace in a female chauffeur after his wife dies leaving behind secrets.

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Kyodo)

The last time a Japanese was nominated for best director was 36 years ago when Akira Kurosawa was given the nod for “Ran.”

Hamaguchi, 43, and co-writer Takamasa Oe, 41, were nominated for best adapted screenplay.

The film will be competing in the best picture category against Steven Spielberg’s musical remake “West Side Story” and Jane Campion’s Western “The Power of the Dog,” among others.

“Drive My Car” would be the second non-English film to win best picture, following the 2019 South Korean movie “Parasite” directed by Bong Joon Ho.

It already won the Golden Globe for best non-English language film in January and an award for best screenplay at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Reika Kirishima, 49 — who plays the wife of the film’s protagonist, performed by Hidetoshi Nishijima, 50 — commented that she was “filled with gratitude and happiness” that the movie is appreciated beyond Japan.

Japanese film critic Sachiko Watanabe said that among the works nominated for best picture this year, Hamaguchi’s movie probably depicts human relationships most deeply.

The presentation and awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 27.

Representation in This Year’s Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards nominees, announced Tuesday, included some Asian/Asian American representation.

Best Picture — “Drive My Car” is the first Japanese film to be nominated in this category. Also nominated: “Belfast,” “Coda,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story.”

Animated Feature Film — “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is set in Southeast Asia, was nominated along with “Encanto,” “Flee,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Directing — “Drive My Car” director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was nominated along with Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).

International Feature Film — “Drive My Car” (Japan) and “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) were nominated along with “Flee” (Denmark), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway).

Visual Effects — Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was nominated along with “Dune,” “Free Guy,” “No Time to Die,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (“Drive My Car”) were nominated along with Siân Heder (“Coda”), Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth (“Dune”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)