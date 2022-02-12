Japan’s Ayumu Hirano competes during the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

KYODO NEWS / ASSOCIATED PRESS

ZHANGJIAKOU, China.–Ayumu Hirano wrote his name in Japanese sporting history on Friday, when he won the country’s first-ever snowboard Olympic gold medal, taking the men’s halfpipe title at the Beijing Games.

Hirano scored 96.00 points in his third run with a spectacular display that included a triple cork 1440, enough to separate him from Australian Scotty James, who finished in the silver position with 92.50.

Hirano won snowboard halfpipe silver at the 2014 and 2018 Games, then switched to skateboard and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics before this triumphant return to his roots.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet but finally one of my childhood dreams has come true,” said Hirano. “I couldn’t end without getting this one. I gave everything.”

Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won bronze while the other Japanese had a horror morning in China, Hirano’s brother Kaishu finishing ninth, Yuto Totsuka 10th and Ruka Hirano (no relation) 12th.

Ayumu’s triple cork 1440 was the first landed in Olympic competition, and he did it on each run. His perfect second trip down the halfpipe looked gold-worthy, but the judges thought it only deserved 91.75, which left Ayumu in second. The score was met with loud boos from the spectators at the venue and derision online.

Ayumu took things into his own hands in his final run, putting down the triple cork 1440 perfectly again and throwing in two more 1440s and two 1220s to take gold.

“Having been able to deliver my run was most satisfying thing, since that was my goal,” said Ayumu, after nailing triple corks in all of his runs. “I was irritated with the second run score, but that anger made me help concentrate more than usual. It motivated me in a good way.”

For the other Japanese riders, it was a tale of woe. Totsuka, who was among the favorites for gold, had two solid, if unspectacular, runs that garnered 62.00 and 69.75, but in his final trip, he fell on a backside attempt and rode out of the pipe deflated.

Ayumu Hirano is congratulated by fourth-place finisher American Shaun White after securing the gold medal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

“I really felt there are things I’m lacking. I could have scored more if I got both of my two runs more cleanly and that’s down to my lack of ability,” said the reigning world champion.

Competing at an Olympics for the first time with his brother, Kaishu got off to a nice start with a 75.50 run that put him in second, but he failed to improve when the heat turned up.

“I’ve always had big air as the thing to do on this stage, doing one that lives long in people’s memories rather than on record books,” said Kaishu, who got cheers from for the tricks in all the three runs. One of his airs reached nearly 20 feet high.

As a brother who saw all his sibling’s ups and downs first hand, Kaishu said he cannot be more than happy for him.

“We’ve been striving together since we were small. I toured tournaments with him this season, and there were both exciting and tough times. I’m so happy that the person who deserves the most won the gold medal,” the 19-year-old said.

Ruka entered the final as the third-top qualifier after scoring 87.00 in the preliminary round, but his Friday turned into a nightmare when he fell three times on the same backside 1220 trick.

Fourth was the best three-time Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Shaun White, snowboarding’s biggest name, could muster in his final Olympic competition.

“A lot of emotions are hitting me right now, the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom. I’m so happy,” he said with tears in his eyes.

“Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life.”

Ayumu Hirano dethroning White as the Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion marks the arrival of a new generation, but Japan’s latest gold medalist said it was the megastar himself who pushed him to break new ground.

“He has always shown me his own challenges and I was moved by his performance today,” he said. “He is the oldest athlete in this sport for this event, so I am sure there are a lot of emotions for things I couldn’t even imagine.

“Delivering his best in such a situation, and just riding at this venue itself is much more important than the result itself, and that is a great message for everybody. It pushed me forward and I was empowered,” Hirano said.

On a day of riding that ultimately ended in a fall, White came one spot shy of a medal. It was nothing to be ashamed of, considering the massive tricks going down in what surpassed the previous Olympics as the most progressive halfpipe contest ever.

“I’m proud of what I put down,” White said. “And I can’t help but think if I would have hit the podium in third, I would have wanted second. And if I’d have gotten second, I would’ve wanted first. It’s just the fighter in me, and I’m always hoping for more.”