Composite photo shows Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soaring through the air in the first round of the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. Kobayashi went on to win gold. (Kyodo Photo)

KYODO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — A well-worn Japanese cliche says a beast is lurking within the biggest sporting stages ready to ravage mentally weak athletes. On Sunday at the Beijing Olympics, Ryoyu Kobayashi said he became that beast.

After winning his first Olympic gold medal, Kobayashi was in a playful frame of mind, telling reporters, “I might be the beast of these Olympics.”

Kobayashi won the men’s ski jumping normal hill competition to earn Japan’s first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics.

The 25-year-old took the lead with a 104.5-meter jump, the longest of the first round, worth 145.4 points and gave himself a 6.2 gap ahead of his nearest competitor. He then sealed the Olympic title in the evening’s final jump, flying 99.5 meters and raising his point total to 275.0.

Austria’s Manuel Fettner was second with 270.8, while Poland’s Dawid Kubacki was third on 265.9. Kobayashi’s older brother Junshiro qualified for the final round and finished 27th at Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre.

“I’ve managed good jumps in the individual normal hill so I want to build on that for the next event,” the gold medalist said.

Asked in a press conference whether he was sure he could perform so well in his first event of the games, he said, “I was just thinking of delivering a good jump. I’ve practiced a lot, so I think I was very confident.”

His Olympic success came after missing the top five just once in his 16 events this season and averaging an impressive 2.75 finishing position overall.

The medal was Japan’s first on the normal hill since Kazuyoshi Funaki captured the silver in Nagano in 1998, and the first gold since Yukio Kasaya led a host-nation podium sweep in Sapporo 50 years ago.

“I had the confidence that I have been delivering performances that allow me to aim for a podium at the games,” Kobayashi said in a post-event interview. “So it was good that I was able to believe in myself.”

He said he skipped his trial round as he already had “a good visualization” of what it would be like to execute his jump.

He was then the only jumper not to get a wind advantage in either of his jumps among his closest competitors, but again that mattered little to the Iwate Prefecture-born star.

In the four years since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Kobayashi has racked up an impressive 26 World Cup wins and established himself as a standard-setter.

But he had yet to prove anything on the Olympic stage, and in a sport in which the competitors are often at the mercy of the conditions, he was assured of nothing.

At the 2019 World Championships, he led the normal hill event after the first jump only to plummet to 14th in heavy snowfall. In the large hill at the 2021 worlds, he fell on landing in the final.

Ryoyu Kobayashi (center) celebrates after his winning score is posted. (Kyodo Photo)

Junshiro, who ran to embrace his brother after he secured the gold, said, “He has made history in the ski jumping world.”

“But as his older brother, I can’t allow the mistakes he made in the second jump. I thought he could have won by a wider margin,” he said with a laugh.

Kobayashi, whose specialty is the large hill, now goes for Japan’s first gold in that event since Funaki in 1998 and the first large hill medal since Noriaki Kasai seized silver in 2014.

The next scheduled ski jumping event was Monday’s mixed team competition. The men’s large hill final is set for Saturday with the men’s team event final two days later.

Reflecting on the past four years, Kobayashi said the seventh place in the Pyeongchang Games made him understand his shortcomings.

“The big performance I was able to deliver today reminded me that it helped me grow,” Kobayashi said. With an Olympic gold medal now added to his collection, he has erased the painful memories of the past.

The date of his achievement is also significant, coming exactly 50 years after Japan dominated the Sapporo Olympic ski jumping podium headed by gold medalist Yukio Kasaya.

Kobayashi, however, has more business to attend to and may need to again harness the beast if he is to successfully pursue large-hill gold and a place in ski jumping lore.

• • •

Japan missed a medal as a spate of disqualifications spoiled the ski jumping mixed team event on its Olympic debut at the Beijing Games on Monday.

Slovenia won gold and was joined by silver medalists the Russian Olympic Committee and bronze-winning Canada on the podium. Japan finished fourth at Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre.

Japan scraped into the eight-nation final despite Sara Takanashi, fourth in the women’s individual event on Saturday, seeing her huge 103-meter first-round jump scratched for a suit violation.

She was not alone, however, as Austria, which came sixth, and Germany, which finished ninth and missed the final round, both had jumpers disqualified for the same infringement related to the size of their clothing, leaving eighth-placed Japan to go through.

Japan then mounted an unlikely medal challenge with Takanashi, who was in tears after she was informed of the disqualification, steadying herself to fly 98.5 meters and receive 118.9 points.

U.S. Figure Skater Vincent Zhou Out After COVID Test

Vincent Zhou of the U.S. competes in the men’s team free skate program during the figure skating competition Sunday in Beijing. (Associated Press)

U.S. men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw. He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing.

The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before, and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men’s short program on Tuesday.

In the video, Zhou said he had isolated to the point of crushing loneliness over the past few months in a bid to avoid the virus. He ended on a positive note, though: “This is not the end. This is a setup for a bigger comeback.”

• • •

Japan clinched a bronze medal in the figure skating team competition Monday, after Kaori Sakamoto finished second in the women’s free skate section.

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold with 74 points, ahead of silver medalists the U.S., with Japan a further two points back.

“I was nervous when I found out the women’s free skate was last (on the program), but I have been training so I felt better knowing I just had to replicate what I have been doing in practice,” Sakamoto said.