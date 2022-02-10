Sara Takanashi of Japan competes in the first round of the ski jumping mixed team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 7 at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, China. (Kyodo Photo)

KYODO NEWS SERVICE

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Despite holding an unparalleled World Cup record of 61 wins, Japanese ski jumping starlet Sara Takanashi has not translated that success into an Olympic title, and another chance passed by in unfortunate circumstances in the mixed team event on Monday.

After placing fourth in her individual Olympic debut at Sochi in 2014 at age 17, she won a bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018. On her third try, the Olympic pinnacle again proved a leap too far as she finished fourth Saturday in China.

Missing the podium by approximately 4 yards, Takanashi hinted she “might not have a role to play anymore” at the Olympics.

She remained a key piece in Japan’s mixed team two days later as the event made its debut at the games. It was seen as a prime chance for her to win an Olympic gold medal, even if not the individual title she wanted most.

But after the team also missed out on the podium, finishing fourth, Takanashi offered apologies to the team and supporters in an Instagram post, saying her disqualification on her first jump cost them the chance to win an Olympic medal.

“Although my apology does not bring back a medal and cannot take responsibility (for what happened), I must think over what to do with my athletic career,” she said.

Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi is dejected after her final-round jump during the mixed team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 7 at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, China. She was scratched for a suit violation after her first-round jump. (Kyodo Photo)

Takanashi thought she had given her team the best possible start by landing a huge, 103-yard jump as Japan’s first to take to the hill, only for an official to judge her guilty of a suit violation due to the material of her skiwear being .78 inches wider than permitted around her thighs.

All the jumpers have their suits checked on the inseam — where the infringements are seen the most — at the hill before a competition to avoid being found wearing oversized items that give an advantage in flight.

Takanashi’s infringement was identified after her jump when athletes were randomly selected to undergo checks. It resulted in her first attempt being struck and left her in tears, and also needing to change into new outerwear for her next jump.

The fact that she had worn the same suit in the individual event two days earlier, without any attention from officials at the time, added fuel to the controversy, although the Japanese team did offer some possible reasoning behind the situation.

“They couldn’t gain size due to the high altitude (of around 1,700 yards) and the bitter cold,” said Japan coach Tomoharu Yokokawa, explaining that is often the jumpers’ precompetition physical goal. Another team official speculated Takanashi may even have “lost some size.”

It was not just Japan to suffer, though, as a jumper each from Austria and Germany as well as two from Norway fell afoul of the same regulation.

Each country deploys the same tactics in assigning staff to look at the suits and push the limits of the regulations while remaining on the right side of legal.

“The jumpers wear the suits they’re provided with and take off straight away, so it’s our mistake,” said Yokokawa.

“It was never her problem,” Yuki Ito, another female jumper in the four-member Japan team, said of Takanashi. “I’ve never seen an event with so many disqualifications.”

A tearful Takanashi, nevertheless, steeled herself and declared she would “fly through the end” of her second jump.

She got a respectable 98.5 yards despite the adversity of the situation — posting her highest style points of the games — and set up an exciting finale that pushed Japan within reach of an unlikely comeback for a medal.

With the way she bounced back, and the grace she showed by bowing deeply after the final jump in an apparent show of taking some responsibility for a situation that was out of her control, Takanashi won many hearts back home.