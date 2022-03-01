KYODO NEWS SERVICE

TOKYO — Japan will slap sanctions on Belarus over its “clear involvement” in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, zeroing in on President Alexander Lukashenko and other Belarusian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday just as talks between Kyiv and Moscow got under way.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a House of Councillors budget committee session in Tokyo on Feb. 28. (Kyodo)

Belarus, known for its close ties with Russia and serving as an entry point for Russian forces invading Ukraine, will also be subject to Japan’s export controls.

The scope of Japan’s sanctions regime in response to the military attack launched last week now expands beyond Russia and two pro-Moscow separatist regions in Ukraine. The move is in line with steps taken by the U.S. and other nations.

Along with the announcement on Belarus, Kishida said the government will limit transactions with the Russian central bank. It is the latest escalation of sanctions aimed at dealing a severe blow to Russia’s finances and the broader economy.

“We have to defend the very foundation of the international order, being united and resolute in our action with the international community,” Kishida told reporters after holding phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“President Zelenskyy highly valued and appreciated our nation’s steps (against Russia and Belarus),” he said.

During the roughly 15-minute talks, Kishida criticized Russia’s “reckless act of violence” as a serious violation of international law banning the use of force, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Zelenskyy explained the situation in Ukraine to Kishida as well as his government’s response, but the Japanese prime minister refrained from giving further details.

Kishida said Japan will extend emergency humanitarian assistance worth $100 million to Ukraine.

“Thank you! A truly global anti-war coalition works,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The two leaders spoke in mid-February before the Russian military’s advance and agreed that a diplomatic solution to the crisis was important.