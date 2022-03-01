National flags fly at the Beijing Winter Paralympic athletes’ village in the Chinese capital on Feb. 26. (Kyodo News via Getty Images)

KYODO NEWS / ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO – Sporting bodies and figures around the world have condemned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the crisis breaking out on Thursday in the middle of the Beijing Olympic Games hiatus.

The incident had immediate effects on sporting events held in Russia or involving its teams. Japan was among a host of nations to pull out of a freestyle World Cup ski cross event being held in Russia, while the 2023 rugby World Cup qualifier between Georgia and Russia in Tbilisi on Sunday was called off.

The Ski Association of Japan said its four-man team pulled out of the World Cup event at Sunny Valley, Russia, and is leaving for safety reasons.

They were among the 55 skiers who did not start with only six, all from Russia, competing. The women’s qualification was limited to seven Russian skiers, with entries from 17 other countries not starting.

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday said in a statement that the invasion constitutes a “breach of the Olympic Truce” adopted at the U.N. General Assembly in December, while the International Paralympic Committee said the truce was endorsed “by consensus of all 193 member states and is co-sponsored by 173 member states, including Russia.”

According to the IOC, the truce began a week before the Feb. 4 start of the Beijing Olympics and ends a week after the closing of the March 13 Paralympic Games.

“This is a truly horrible situation, and we are greatly concerned about our National Paralympic Committee and Para athletes from Ukraine,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

“Our top priority right now is the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue.”

Parsons said he spoke with Ukrainian Paralympic Committee President Valeriy Sushkevych and was informed that while Ukrainian Para athletes wish to compete in Beijing, “getting the team to Beijing is going to be a mammoth challenge.”

The IOC also went directly after President Vladimir Putin, who turned the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics into a personal project. Putin’s golden Olympic Order, which was awarded in 2001, has been withdrawn, the IOC said in a statement.

On Monday, Russian teams were suspended Monday from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine.

World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.

UEFA has moved this season’s May 28 Champions League final from the Gazprom Arena in Russia’s Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

The high-level punishment involving sports and politics — something not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC said this action was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

Denying Russia a place on the international stage could deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse.

FIFA’s move excluded Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already had refused to play its scheduled game against Russia.

Ukraine’s former star forward and manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Instagram, “We only want peace” and “War is not the answer.”

World Athletics said its president Sebastian Coe had spoken with his senior vice president Sergey Bubka as well as the Ukrainian Athletics Federation and had offered whatever practical support it could give.

Russia now faces the kind of isolation suffered by Yugoslavian teams in 1992 after war broke out in the Balkans and by South African teams and athletes during the apartheid era of racial segregation and discrimination.

South Africa was suspended by FIFA in 1964 and expelled in 1976 over apartheid, then reinstated in 1992. Yugoslavia was dropped from the 1992 European Championship on short notice, a day after the U.N. approved sanctions against the war-torn country. It was barred from 1994 World Cup qualifying, before emerging as separate nations.

Hockey followed suit, with international and NHL officials also punishing Russia.

The International Ice Hockey Federation banned Russia and close ally Belarus from competitions at all age levels and is moving the 2023 world junior championship out of Siberia.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing…I hope you know we’re thinking of you and praying for you,” tweeted Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka with a yellow and light blue heart emoji in tribute to the Ukrainian flag.