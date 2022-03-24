Dr. Paul I. Terasaki was not only a dedicated researcher who developed one of the first personalized therapeutics, he was also a proud Japanese American and aspired for the community to prosper.

He championed initiatives to support international collaboration and student exchange programs, and he encouraged students to pursue STEM fields.

The Terasaki Nibei Foundation will be partnering with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) to provide the second annual summer internship program for undergraduate college students interested in biomedical research or entrepreneurship.

Dr. Paul Terasaki in front of the Terasaki Life Sciences Building on the UCLA campus in 2010.

Three students from the pool of applicants will be chosen after a rigorous selection process. Each of the three students selected will be able to choose from one of the two focuses.

Two 12-week prorams will be held from May 20 to Aug. 19 and June 17 to Sept. 2.

TIBI envisions a world where personalized medicine is available to all and focuses on the biggest problems in health to develop solutions and to work quickly to translate technological platforms to real-world applications. This program aims to expose students to interdisciplinary fields of research to empower them to think creatively in their approach to problems and inspire them to explore and pursue STEM career paths.

The 2022 Junior Biomedical Internship program will have a biomedical research internship track where students will have the opportunity to be a part of a research project in areas such as tissue engineering, biomaterials, or biosensors, and an entrepreneurship track focused on biomedical innovation.

Students in the biomedical research track will have the opportunity to be a part of team-focused research projects and to develop cutting-edge technology. Students participating in the entrepreneurship track will learn about the translation process, which includes understanding the technology platforms developed at TIBI, and working on impact assessments, marketing research, and business strategies.

The submission deadline for applications is Sunday, April 3. For more information or to apply, visit http://nibei.terasaki.org. Questions? Contact Naoko Okada, program coordinator, at nokada@terasaki.org.