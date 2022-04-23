March 30, 1932 – March 13, 2022

Douglas Hiroyuki Murakami passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022, at Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra. Born on March 30, 1932, in Honolulu, Douglas spent much of his youth in Japan with family in the Hiroshima area. He returned to Hawai`i, where he met his wife, Ruth Hatsue Matsui.

Shortly after getting married, Douglas and Ruth moved to Los Angeles and eventually bought a home in Montebello, where they raised four children. Douglas worked as a private bookkeeper and insurance salesperson. He and his wife opened Murakami’s Hawaiian Fashions and Gifts while he continued his bookkeeping and insurance sales practices.

Active in the community, Douglas served as a local and regional officer for Optimist International (Bella Vista Optimist Club) and as Chairman of the Board of the Monterey Park First United Methodist Church Japanese Language School.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; and four children: Margaret (Jesse) Endo, Jeffrey (Christine), JoAnne (Derrick) Aiau, and Joyce (Todd Sasaki); eight grandchildren: Lani (Endo) Davies, Lisa Endo, James “Kimo” Endo, Leilani, Riki, Jodi Aiau, Deanne Aiau, and Alexis Sasaki; and great-grandson, Kyler Davies. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Florence (Murakami) Kaneshiro Antti.

A private family burial service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, April 16. Donations can be made in his honor to Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 412797, Los Angeles, CA 90041, or Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, 144 S. Greenwood Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441