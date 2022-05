March 9, 1943 – April 14, 2022

Bryan T. Muranaka passed away after a short illness just before midnight on April 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by father, Minoru (Barney) Muranaka; mother, Eiko Senda Muranaka; brother-in-law, Harry Hamamura.

He leaves behind daughter. Jade Wong; son-in-law, Elwin Wong; and granddaughter, Murci Wong. Siblings, Amy (Kenneth) Higa, Carol Hamamura, Albert (Lynette) Muranaka; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date and the family requests no koden or flowers.