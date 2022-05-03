After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Renaissance Pleasure Faire has returned to Southern California with its diamond jubilee celebration.The faire is held Saturdays and Sundays through May 22 at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in the city of Irwindale.
Featured attractions include a pub crawl, an eclectic menu of stage and walking performances, crafts and skill demonstrations, a tresure chest of items at the marketplace and of course, food, glorious food.
The festival is taking place at 15501 E. Arrow Highway in Irwindale. No pets allowed, but service animals are welcome. Costume weapons must be sheathed and peace-tied. For more information, call (626) 969-4750 or visit http://renfair.com/socal.
Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo