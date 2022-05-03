Jousters battle one another for the glory, amid the gleeful cheers of their adoring fans.

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Renaissance Pleasure Faire has returned to Southern California with its diamond jubilee celebration.The faire is held Saturdays and Sundays through May 22 at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in the city of Irwindale.

Members of the Seraphim Arabesque Ensemble perform belly dances.

Featured attractions include a pub crawl, an eclectic menu of stage and walking performances, crafts and skill demonstrations, a tresure chest of items at the marketplace and of course, food, glorious food.

After a two-year hiatus, the gates are once again open for merrymakers to experience the 2022 Renaissance Pleasure Faire.

The festival is taking place at 15501 E. Arrow Highway in Irwindale. No pets allowed, but service animals are welcome. Costume weapons must be sheathed and peace-tied. For more information, call (626) 969-4750 or visit http://renfair.com/socal.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo