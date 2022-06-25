SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 26, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Personal finance on your mind a lot more these days? Bolun Li (pictured) created an app that makes learning about credit and finance fun. The founder of Zogo tells us how he took Zogo from an idea while a student at Duke to an award-winning application helping all ages learn more about personal finance.

10,000 Degrees is a Bay Area nonprofit supporting first-generation students as they apply for and attend college. Jin Choi manages the Asian Scholarship Fund and tells us how they support AAPI students in under-resourced communities and how you can connect with 10,000 Degrees.

We highlight a best in class essay winner in the Growing Up Asian in America Contest. Hear from the gifted Bay Area teen about how India inspired her winning essay.

