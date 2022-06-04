Newly crowned 2019 Nisei Week Queen Juli Yoshinaga and her court, and the outgoing 2018 Nisei Week court dance at the public ondo, which officially brings Nisei Week to a close. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

Nisei Week is back.

After four years, we are alive and going to the streets.

Yes, this year the Nisei Week Japanese Festival will celebrate our proud heritage in the streets of Little Tokyo.

The Grand Parade is Aug. 14 and the Ondo and the Closing Celebration are Aug. 21.

You are invited to participate and dance!

To prepare for these exciting events, please come to learn the dances of this year’s choreographer, Azuma Kikusue of Azuma Kotobuki Kai.

Date and time: Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Place: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Note: the official address of the church is 961 S. Mariposa, but the entrance is on a different street. Please navigate to this address: 960 S. Normandie Ave., Los Angeles,90006. This will direct you to a two-story house owned by the church. The parking lot is just north of this house.

Parking: Please park anywhere on the lot except on the basketball court. A community team practices on the court from 6 p.m.

Entrance: The hall is to the right when looking from the street. Please enter through the dark brown double doors.

The dances will be announced at the event and music will be available for teachers of dance groups.

Please be prepared to learn the dances. An uchiwa (round fan) and sensu (folding fan) are needed.

An RSVP would be appreciated, especially if you need music. Email mileshamada@yahoo.com or call (323) 620-0662.

Can’t wait to see you.

— Miles Hamada and James Okazaki