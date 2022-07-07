New Manzanar National Historic Site entrance sign. (NPS/Jeff Burton)

INDEPENDENCE — The National Park Service will be hosting a Volunteer Work Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join the Manzanar staff for an outdoor work project.

The volunteer project will involve adding rock facing to the new entrance sign and cleanup of the area around the sign and guard tower. There will be concrete to mix and rocks to lift and place, but also raking, digging, and weeds to pull.

Manzanar will provide project supervision and tools (gloves, shovels, wheelbarrows, etc.). Each volunteer will receive a water bottle and bandana. Volunteers must bring their own lunch and wear sturdy closed-toe shoes, a hat, and sunscreen.

Volunteers should RSVP as participation is limited. Email Jeff Burton at jeff_burton@nps.gov for more information and to sign up.

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine. Learn more at https://www.nps.gov/manz or explore “ManzanarNationalHistoricSite” on Facebook and “ManzanarNPS” on Instagram and YouTube.