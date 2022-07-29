Comedian Kazu Kusano is part of “Funny Foreigners,” which will be presented on Friday, July 29, at 9:45 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv, 8162 Melrose Ave. West in Hollywood.

She will be joined by Sergio Novoa, Cassandra Cass, Sean Fawaz, Miguel Rojas, Kristina Pandis and Laura Laham. Collectively they represent the U.S., Taiwan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Macedonia, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Sweden, Germany, Ireland and Japan. Info and tickets: https://improv.com/hollywood/

Kusano will also appear in an evening of standup and live music on Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. at The Crow, 2525 Michigan Ave., Unit F4 in Santa Monica. She will be joined by Ester Steinberg, Rachel Scanlon, Dana Eagle and Amir Kabiri.

Aiming to elevate the comedy culture, “I Gotta Crow” is a carefully curated standup show where the best comics can be discovered if you don’t already know them. Catch comics from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix and late-night TV. Big comics on a small, intimate stage. Info: www.crowcomedy.com

Kusano is a comedian, actress and writer. She has a Japanese accent, crazy physicality, a dark sense of humor, and hot flashes. She immigrated to America alone in her thirties to do standup comedy.

She can be seen on Comedy Central UK’s “Channel Hopping” as a Japanese correspondent. She is also the undefeated champion of Joke-E-Oke at SF Sketchfest, where the late, great Robin Williams gave her a huge compliment: “She’s hilarious!”

Kusano has performed her standup comedy at clubs, festivals and colleges all over the U.S., including Las Vegas’ Camp EDC, and was a finalist at the Westside Showdown in 2017.

Her one-woman show, a comedic drama, “Pretty Beast,” won Best of Fest at Crazy Woke Asian’s Solo Fest and Pick of Vancouver Fringe Award as a Hottest Selling Show in 2019.

Info: https://kazukusano.com