BUENA PARK – 2022 marks 77 years since atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only times nuclear weapons have been used during warfare.

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors would like to invite you to our 77th annual Commemoration Service for A-Bomb Victims and Survivors which will be held online for the third time in order to keep our community safe during the pandemic.

The event will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; Sunday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. Japan Time.

This year’s guest speaker will be Gwen Muranaka, editor at The Rafu Shimpo, who will talk about the newspaper’s role in reporting on the bombings and peace activities. Muranaka is active in Little Tokyo as a board member of the Little Tokyo Community Council. She graduated from UCLA and spent one year abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo. She also worked as a staff editor at The Japan Times in Tokyo and as assistant editor of Pacific Citizen, the national publication of the Japanese American Citizens League.

We will also have special messages from the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Bishop Yuju Matsumoto from Koyasan Buddhist Temple plus messages from Junji Sarashina, Howard Kakita, Hiroko Nakano, Taeko Okabe, and Takako Agustsson, who all survived the atomic bombing.

This event will be emceed by ASA Directors Dr. Gloria Montebruno-Saller and Darrell Miho.

Please register in advance for this event at: https://tinyurl.com/HiroshimaNagasaki77years

For questions, please contact: Darrell Miho at darrellmiho@gmail.com or Dr. Gloria Montebruno-Saller at gmontebrunophd@gmail.com

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors is a group of atomic bomb survivors who were in Hiroshima or Nagasaki in 1945. ASA is a nonprofit organization that represents over 300 members from Hawaii and Los Angeles, who have witnessed atrocities that cannot be imagined.

ASA’s hope is for peace in the world we live in through the abolishment of all nuclear weapons so that no one else will ever experience the pain and suffering that its members have endured.