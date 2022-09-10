Feburary 7, 1919 – August 8, 2022

Tsuki Kimura, 103-year-old, Yamaguchi Japan-born resident of Los Angeles, formerly of Fresno, Calif., peacefully passed away on August 8, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Gibun Kimura, and her son, Shoji.

Her daughters, Linda Kimura (Monte, deceased) Bingham, Susan Kimura (Raymond) Arakawa and Marcia Kimura (Don) Dougherty; as well as her grandchildren, Kendall and Evan; step-grandchild, Sabyl; step-great-grandchild, Churchill; nieces, nephews, and other relatives here in the U.S. and Japan survive her.

Rimban William Briones, Rev. Matsubayashi and Rev. Fukuma officiated the private funeral and interment service held at the Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

