Funeral services for the late Amy Miyakawa, 98-year-old, San Jose, Calif.-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on September 8, 2022, will be held on Saturday, October 29, 11 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dick Miyakawa, and son, Brian Miyakawa; she is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Norman) Nishi and Teri Jean (Will) Fry; grandchildren, Denise Rius, Jeffrey Nishi, Megan Fehr, Brian Fry, Joshua Miyakawa, and Michael Little; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Yoshioka and Sumako Kuwada; cousins, Takahashi Akizuki and Gary Akizuki; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441