Mika Dyo stars in Paul Daisuke Goodman’s “No No Girl.”

ANAHEIM — All families have secrets. Not all of them are buried in someone’s backyard.

An encore screening of “No No Girl” will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

Lunch at 11:45 a.m.; screening at 12:30 p.m.; Q&A with cast and crew at 2:30 p.m.

Lunch Option 1: Vegan curry rice bowl; Option 2: Chili rice bowl. Both options include steamed broccoli, korokke, fruit, salted edamame, assorted desserts, and beverage.

Tickets: $10. Lunch: $15. RSVP: https://www.orangecountybuddhist.org/nonogirl

In “No No Girl,” written and directed by OCBC’s own Paul Daisuke Goodman, on the eve of war and incarceration, a Japanese American family buries a secret in their backyard garden. Three generations later, a clue is discovered, unearthing the trauma and truth of their historic past. Rated PG-13.

The cast: Mika Dyo, Chris Tashima, Jyl Kaneshiro, Scott Keiji Takeda, Kurt Kanazawa, Gary Murakami, Ken Narasaki, Hannah Leigh, Josh Reynolds, Mekael Dawson, Kendall Procaccino, Maggie Egan, Diana Tanaka, Courtney Yada, Kyler Miyake, Katey Kakimoto, Noah Dyo, Kevin Kujiraoka.