Director Robert Nakamura speaks to actors on the set of “Hito Hata: Raise the Banner.” Co-directed by Duane Kubo, the landmark 1980 film was the first feature-length film made by and about Asian Pacific Americans. Capturing the contributions and hardships of Japanese Americans from the turn of the 20th century, the film centers on Oda (the late veteran actor/director Mako), a feisty Issei and elderly single laborer living in Little Tokyo. The cast also includes Pat Morita, Hiroshi Kashiwagi, Tad Horino, Saachiko and Yuki Shimoda. The filmmaking team will participate in a discussion and screening of the newly remastered film on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo. More information at www.janm.org. (Visual Communications)