SAN FRANCISCO — The PPIC (Public Policy Institute of California) Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Tani Cantil-Sakauye as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.

She currently serves as the chief justice of the California Supreme Court and will assume her new role on Jan. 1, 2023.

Tani Cantil-Sakauye

The PPIC CEO Search Committee said in a statement, “It goes without saying that we and the members of the PPIC board are thrilled that the chief justice will lend her extraordinary talents, expertise, and stature to advance our unique purpose and mission.

“Tani was sworn into office as the 28th chief justice of California in January 2011, the first person of color and the second woman to serve as the state’s chief justice. The chief chairs the Judicial Council of California and the Commission on Judicial Appointments. She has served for more than 20 years on California appellate and trial courts, and has been appointed or elevated to higher office by three governors … She announced her retirement plans in July.

“We were really fortunate to be able to consider a deeply qualified and diverse group of individuals in a rigorous search process that began with outreach to many of our supporters, donors, and the PPIC staff. We have selected a CEO who has managed large organizations and budgets, and someone who is a highly regarded leader.

“Tani’s commitment to our mission of nonpartisan research and analysis, coupled with her strong track record of impartiality, is a unique combination from which we will all benefit.

“We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the incredible gratitude this organization owes Mark Baldassare for his contribution to PPIC and to the citizens of California. He exceeded every expectation during his tenure and leaves us in an extraordinary place, financially and otherwise.

“We also thank our fellow members of the PPIC CEO Search Committee for their time, thoughtfulness, and professionalism. Our collective diversity of backgrounds, opinions, and thought very much contributed to this remarkable outcome. Our most sincere thanks to A. Marisa Chun, Mas Masumoto, Gaddi Vasquez, and Cassandra Walker Pye.

“PPIC’s mission to inform and improve public policy through nonpartisan research and engagement is more critical than ever. We are absolutely confident that we are charting a course forward with a board, a new CEO, a dedicated staff, and partners fully equipped to take on the challenge.

“Please join us in welcoming Tani Cantil-Sakauye to the PPIC family.”

PPIC has offices in San Francisco and Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ppic.org.