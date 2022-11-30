A scene from “Almighty Zeus.”

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has executive-produced a movie to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate crimes titled “Almighty Zeus,” which will have a theatrical release in selected theaters starting Dec. 2.

Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao says, “I hope this movie will encourage and Inspire a lot of people, not only In America but all over the world. I hope it encourages people to spread love Instead of hate.”

Written, directed, and produced by Chris Soriano, who also stars as the main actor, the goal of the film is to showcase unity through the sport of boxing. The story focuses on the middleweight champion of the world, who loses his mother to COVID-19 and ends up challenging an Asian American boxer, Zeus, to punish in the ring. Zeus encounters a neighborhood boxing legend, Coach Green, who decides to take Zeus under his wing and teach him fight tactics through the dangerous streets of Los Angeles.

Soriano began filming during the pandemic and incorporated real hate crimes that happened to Asian Americans. He felt the need to tell this story in hope it will shine light on how the country could deal with racism toward minorities. The co-lead actor, Miguel Matos as Coach Green, is a Black American, and Soriano hopes that this film will showcase unity with the journey both characters go through.

Theatrical Release Locations

Los Angeles Area: Laemmle Glendale, AMC Americana, Regal Alhambra

San Diego: Regal Mira Mesa

Riverside: Regal Riverside

Bay Area: Daly City

Also showing in Las Vegas, Seattle and Honolulu.

Run time is 1 hour, 55 minutes. “Zeus” is on Facebook and Instagram @almightyzeusmovie and Twitter under @Zeusthemov.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/4bZ22Hvf3hY

Based in Los Angeles, TriCoast Entertainment is a full-service media company that creates, produces, manages, and distributes entertainment content for the U.S. market. Bringing together filmmakers, distributors, financiers, and technologists, the company strives to embrace change by redefining independent production and distribution models with exciting new filmmakers and content.