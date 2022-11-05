Celebration of Life service for the late Sam H. Ono, 96-year-old, Sacramento, Calif.-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 25, 2022, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St.

in Torrance.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Misuko Ono; he is survived by his children, Teresa (Glenn) Murakami, Lauren (Dale) Sue, and David (Mona) Ono; grandchildren, Stephanie and Randy Sue, Jocelyn and Katheryn Ono. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441