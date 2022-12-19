We stay pin down by Wehrmacht cannon.

From above we say attack dem.

Was one silent march to Kingdom Come —

Had to bushwhack behin’ da mountain.

.

We was one regiment of men

From camp, from sugarfields.

We went go slow and took whole night.

All silence, eh? War come more real.

.

Went charge da ramparts at daybreak,

Us guys from Company D.

We open fire, shed German blood.

Nazis go fall like leaves.

.

None alert to sound da alarm.

Dose still alive scatter far.

We take down da swastika flag.

On da castle we went put ours.

.

Over da mountain, in twilight,

Da moon go rise — took watch.

One mortar make dakine flight

Across da sky like one blood splotch.

.

[stanza break]

.

In one field below da fortress,

We assemble dose still yet get life.

We pass out rations, cigarettes.

Dere faces stay surprised.

.

B’ambye, it start hard for rain.

More worse, us guys hold watch.

We scared more go’n’ come back attack,

And puka us fresh bloodstains.

.

Our wounded, our dying, our friends

Call Namida! from wet bunks.

Da sun, da moon go rise again.

Us living give ‘em t’anks.

.

Not many lef’ for remember

We fought for prove ourselves.

For funeral we stan’ in honor.

Ass how care each oddah.

.

T’ousands maké—we aged few

Ourselves stay near da groun’.

On grass we fade ju’like dew.

Us guys we sing out loud.

———–

Poet, memoirist, and editor Garrett Hongo was born in Volcano, Hawai’i, in 1951. He grew up in Hawai’i and Los Angeles, and earned his BA from Pomona College and his MFA from UC Irvine, where he studied with the poets C.K. Williams, Howard Moss, and Charles Wright. His collections of poetry include “Yellow Light” (1982), “The River of Heaven” (1988), which received the Lamont Poetry Prize and was nominated for a Pulitzer, “Coral Road: Poems” (2011), and “The Mirror Diary” (2017). His latest book is “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.” He is a professor of arts and sciences at the University of Oregon.



