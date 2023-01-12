A private funeral service for Hannah Yoshitomi, 99-year-old, Commerce, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away on December 5, 2022, was held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Senshin Buddhist Temple.

Hannah danced her way through life, trained in classical Japanese dance, starting at the age of four. She continued her training in Japan from the age of 13-15. After her retirement, she volunteered teaching minyo and line dance at the Seinan Senior Citizen Center. Later, she volunteered teaching Bon odori dances to the residents at the Teramachi and Hollenbeck Skilled Nursing Home, until the age of 97.

She is predeceased by her husband, Rentaro Roy Yoshitomi, and her daughter, Sandra Mukae. Hannah is survived by her son, Ronnie (Cynthia) Yoshitomi, and daughter, Wendy (Nick) Nagatani; son-in-law, Mikio Mukae; sister-in-law, Yoshi Komaki; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

