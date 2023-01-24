Toshiro Mifune (foreground) stars in Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.”

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will host a screening of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai” (1954) on Saturday, Jan. 28, at from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre.

The story, which takes place during Japan’s Sengoku period. follows a village of desperate farmers who hire seven rōnin (masterless samurai) to combat bandits who will return after the harvest to steal their crops. The cast includes Toshiro Mifune, the star of many of Kurosawa’s films. Japanese title: “Shichinin no Samurai.”

Voted the greatest foreign-language film of all time in the BBC’s 2018 international critics’ poll, “Seven Samurai” was remade as a western, “The Magnificent Seven” (1960).

Tickets are $10 general, $5 for seniors (must show ID upon check-in). To purchase, go to https://jaccc.org/events/seven-samurai/ and click “Buy Tickets.”